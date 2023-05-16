CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Hornets landed the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft during Tuesday’s Draft Lottery in Chicago.

Charlotte finished with a 27-55 record after an injury-ridden 2023 season, the fourth-worst in the NBA behind the Rockets, Spurs, and Pistons.

MOVING ON UP 🐝🏀 | Get the details behind the @hornets landing the second overall pick: https://t.co/KSHGiS1BCo pic.twitter.com/DVLVMk60mY — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) May 17, 2023

The Hornets had a 12.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick and moved up two spots. They currently have five total picks.

Last year, the Hornets drafted center Mark Williams with the 15th overall pick. Williams represented the team at the Lottery coming off his rookie season.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22. The San Antonio Spurs landed the top pick.