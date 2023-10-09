CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets are now the first team in the NBA to launch a virtual team store, the team announced Monday.

In a partnership with MeetKai, a leading conversational AI company, the virtual store is inspired by the brick-and-mortar shop at Spectrum Center and modernizes the way fans can buy merch.

“As technology continues to evolve, it’s important that we meet our fans where they are, and this is a great opportunity to enhance that connection,” Fred Whitfield, Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman, said. “The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop allows fans to enjoy the gameday shopping experience from anywhere, and we’re excited to offer this innovative new opportunity.”

We are proud to announce the launch of our new Hornets Virtual Fan Shop! 😎

A new immersive e-commerce experience that is the first of its kind in the NBA!



Check it out! ➡️ https://t.co/afHfQIfLGh #WearTheBuzz | @hornets pic.twitter.com/RKYNHr48sQ — Hornets Fan Shop (@hornetsfanshop) October 9, 2023

The virtual shopping experience allows fans to turn into realistic 3D avatars to shop and interact with fans in a space designed to replicate the real-life store.

Avatars are able to look at products on the racks, and even virtually try on apparel and accessories before making a purchase.

“At MeetKai, we are honored to power the NBA’s first immersive shopping experience, allowing fans to engage with their favorite team and shop for gear in a space designed to make them feel like they’re there in person on game day,” James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of MeetKai, said. “We are proud to partner with the Charlotte Hornets to provide their fans with interactive experiences that connect them closer to their team.”

Welcome @hornets 🚀🏀 The new Charlotte Hornets virtual fan store is now LIVE https://t.co/yEkmzyAmvt pic.twitter.com/PU4IAKvp6R — MeetKai Inc. (@meetkaiinc) October 9, 2023

Fans can access the Virtual Fan Shop on their mobile device or web browser here.

For a limited time, shipping is free for those who use the code FREESHIPHORNETS.