CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An embattled Miles Bridges joined Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak in making his first public comments since a domestic violence charge.

Miles Bridges signs Hornets one-year qualifying offer

Bridges, who recently accepted a one-year, $7.9 million offer from the Hornets, said he wanted to apologize for the “pain and embarrassment I caused everyone.” He said he is grateful for a second chance.

The Hornets starter was suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic incident in California involving the mother of his children. Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges in November 2022.

“Just me becoming a better person and showing that to people, showing them who I really am. I’d like to just be around the community more and helping out a lot more.”