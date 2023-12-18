CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Hornets embattled star forward Miles Bridges has been denied entry into Canada for an NBA game over ongoing legal issues the starter is facing here in the Queen City, a league source confirmed with Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News on Monday.

Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case back in court on Monday

The source said the franchise is working with appropriate channels to get him entry into the country to play Monday night’s contest against the Toronto Raptors.

Bridges is facing domestic violence and misdemeanor child abuse charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest last month. Bridges turned himself in and was released on bond.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a victim reached out in October and reported the incident that happened in the 2500 block of Springs Drive in south Charlotte near the Arboretum.

It states during a custody exchange, Bridges allegedly threw pool table balls at the victim’s vehicle, smashing the windshield and denting the car. The summons also states Bridges threatened the victim, stating that ‘if she told the police, he would take everything from her and withhold child support.’

While there have been some boos at Spectrum Center, Bridges has had quite the impact for the Hornets (7-17) on the court since returning from suspension. He hit a game-winning three-pointer in his first contest back and then had a steal in the final seconds of a game that secured another win for the club.

He is averaging 19.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG since his return from suspension in 12 starts. Amid the legal battle, the 2018 lottery pick signed a one-year $7.9 million guaranteed contract with Charlotte, according to Spotrac.

The Hornets face the Raptors (10-15) at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.