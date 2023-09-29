CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets re-signed guard Theo Maledon while adding two other players to the backcourt, the team announced Friday.

Maledon, a 6-foot-4 point guard who spent the last two seasons with Charlotte, will be on a two-way contract, meaning he could spend significant time with the Greensboro Swarm. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team also signed shooting guard R.J. Hunter and point guard Edmond Sumner.

The Hornets roster is now at 21.

Maledon appeared in 44 games for the Hornets last season and averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and a career-high-tying 3.5 assists per game. The France native also set personal bests in field-goal percentage (.402) and free-throw percentage (.851), and he dished a career-high 14 assists vs. Toronto.

The 6-5 Hunter has appeared in 45 regular-season contests (one start) across four NBA seasons (2015-19) with the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, recording averages of 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. He has suited up for 136 games (97 starts) in the NBA G League, posting 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.

Hunter is well known for hitting a game-winning shot for Georgia State in 2015 with his dad as head coach falling off a stool on the sideline in celebration.

Sumner has averaged 6.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing 14 minutes per game in five seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. In 53 appearances with Brooklyn last season, the 6-6 Xavier product tallied 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes per game after missing the 2021-22 campaign with an Achilles injury.