(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — In the Charlotte Hornets’ less-hyped first round pick, the team selected Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. 27th overall Thursday night in the NBA Draft.

Smith is a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 12.5 points and 1.7 assists as a freshman last season for the Razorbacks while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range. His season ended on a low note, however, shooting 6-for-23 (26 percent) in three NCAA Tournament games.

Smith means the Hornets drafted two freshmen from the SEC West Division in the first round. Charlotte selected forward Brandon Miller second overall, to mixed fan reaction.

The Hornets were slated to have three picks in the second round.