CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Hornets have added the older brother of star LaMelo Ball to the roster as training camp is set to begin, the organization announced Monday.

Free agent LiAngelo Ball has signed on after playing for the Hornets NBA Summer League squad. GM Mitch Kupchak made the announcement, which brings the training camp roster to 20.

The middle brother of LaMelo and Lavar, LiAngelo played for the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm last season, appearing in 36 games with six starts. He averaged 5.6 PPG and 1.4 RPG in 13.4 MPG. He led the team in 3-point percentage (53.6).

Charlotte Hornets waive LiAngelo Ball one day after signing

LiAngelo was supposed to attend UCLA for college but withdrew following an alleged theft incident in China. He then played overseas from 2017-18 in Lithuania. He went undrafted in 2018.

The terms of the deal have not been released yet.

Meanwhile, LaMelo has become the face of the franchise and will take on even more responsibility with the uncertain future of Miles Bridges, following an alleged altercation that led to his arrest in Los Angeles this summer. LaMelo was the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and appeared in his first All-Star Game last season.

Training camp begins this week, the first pre-season game is in Boston the first week of October, and the season begins October 19th on the road against the Spurs.