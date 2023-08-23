CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets unveiled a new Classic Edition uniform Wednesday to honor the team’s 35th anniversary.

The jersey, a nod to those worn from 1997-2002, will be worn for eight games during the upcoming season.

“We’re pleased to introduce a new Classic Edition uniform to be worn as part of our celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets inaugural season,” Fred Whitfield, Hornets President & Vice Chairman, said. “Throughout our history, the Hornets have been recognized for fashionable uniform designs, and we know our fans will be excited to see the look that our team wore from 1997-2002 back on the court in Charlotte.”

The throwback is a teal silhouette with multi-colored double pinstripes. It feature the classic Hornets font for the “Charlotte” wordmark on the chest, the player’s name on the back and the number on both sides. The design includes a crossover v-neck, along with purple striped side panels on both the jersey and the shorts.

The shorts are highlighted by a classic Hornets logo on the left thigh. Like all Hornets uniforms, the jersey features the logo of Nike’s Jordan Brand on the right chest.

All the details of our newest jersey 💙💜 #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/WJY7HCVDNZ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 23, 2023

The schedule of games where the jersey will be worn and a special ticket package will be announced in early September.

The new Classic Edition uniform is expected to be available at the Hornets Fan Shop and other retail outlets this fall.