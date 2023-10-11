CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte Hornets waived forward/center Kai Jones Wednesday.

This comes after the team monitored a series of bizarre social media posts from the 22-year-old, consisting of dances and incoherent rambling. He tweeted after the announcement of his release:

I used to pray for times like dis #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 11, 2023

Jones also wrote that he is a better shooter than two of Charlotte’s recent top three draft picks, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, saying, “I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb, and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk.”

He appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. He was the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jones did not participate in training camp due to ‘personal reasons.’