CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Michael Jordan agreed to sell his stakes in the Charlotte Hornets Friday.

This ends his 13-year run as the majority owner; the stakes are being sold to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

Implications of the sale

While there are many — as a casual fan and spectator — the move seems understandable.

Now 60 years old, Jordan has officially begun his next life phase. CSL’s Mike Lacett elaborated that he only saw Jordan present once in about half of the Hornets’ 2022-23 home games he attended.

Simply put, Jordan has other interests. Racing, golf, fishing, two twin daughters, being in Florida often… the list goes on. Jordan said he did not want to be the franchise’s focus, possibly shedding light on why he often stayed away. However, when you’re Michael Jordan, that’s a tall task to ask.

Immediate impact(s)

Charlotte is less than a week away from the 2023 NBA Draft, where they hold the No. 2 pick.

With Friday’s announcement, many wonder how the draft will shake out as Jordan will stay with the Hornets through July 1. Sources tell CSL that whatever the team plans to do with their picks will not change.

Perspective rookies working out in Charlotte have taken note of the news.

“For me, it’s just about being ready for anything,” said former Texas A&M guard and perspective rookie Dexter Dennis. “It doesn’t change what I do. I can still come in and help the team.”

Even if Dennis kept his cool, he couldn’t help but admit he was shocked.

“But that was crazy; I just found that out,” he said.

Since Jordan took over in 2010, the Hornets have had the fifth-worst win percentage.