CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – LaMelo Ball suffered a fractured right ankle during Monday’s game against the Pistons, the team announced.

Ball left the game in the third quarter and had an x-ray taken at the arena.

His status is uncertain for the remainder of the season.

He is OUT for the Hornets’ next game versus Pheonix at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 1; many anticipate that to be the game Kevin Durant makes his Suns debut.