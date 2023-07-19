CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A max contract for max talent. Charlotte Hornets superstar guard LaMelo Ball took to the podium Wednesday to talk about his future with the franchise, after signing a five-year deal over the offseason.

“It all felt like a great choice,” Ball said.

It’s now time for Ball and the Hornets to get to work as he has yet to make the playoffs, and the Hornets haven’t made the postseason since the 2015-16 season.

But as General Manager Mitch Kupchak said, Ball is a cornerstone piece of this franchise.

He’s the first player in Charlotte’s history to earn a rookie max deal. The deal, worth up to $260 million, is the most for any player in franchise history.

Up to the moment he resigned, there was a wild amount of speculation that he would want to leave for a bigger market. But that’s not so true because he loves it in the Queen City.

“The decision, it wasn’t really hard. All my years here I had a good time, life wasn’t bad,” Ball said. “You know, the basketball aspect, if that’s not really going well, you kind of want to, you know, live your life and just have fun and just be living well. In Charlotte, I was doing that, so it all just felt like a great choice and I made it.”

Ball was asked about the return of Miles Bridges and he said it was a big move for the franchise, as those two are great friends