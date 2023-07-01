(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Hornets had two big goals going into free agency this summer, and now it appears they have accomplished one of them. While there’s no update on Charlotte bringing back Miles Bridges, they have ensured that guard Lamelo Ball will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic is reporting the team is finalizing a 260 million-dollar deal to keep their all-star guard and former rookie of the year for another five years. After playing three years with Charlotte, the 6-7 guard was set to become a restricted free agent next season. While he is coming off a career year with the Hornets, averaging highs of 19 points and 7 assists, injuries continue to be an ongoing issue, as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in March. The contract won’t be finalized until July 6th.

Just In: Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is finalizing a five-year designated maximum contract extension that is worth up to $260 million, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

However, while Charlotte is keeping their starting guard, they are losing one of their backups.

The Athletic is also reporting that Dennis Smith Jr. is headed to the Nets. Evidently, Brooklyn had the 25-year-old in their sights all along, as they’re set to sign him to a one-year deal. Smith only spent a year with Charlotte, but it was a good one. After a couple of down seasons, the 6-2 veteran guard resurrected his career, averaging 8 points and 1.5 steals a game last year. Surprisingly, there have been no reports of the financial details of the contract, which, of course, can’t be official until July 6th.

Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Meanwhile, USA Today is reporting the team is also making an effort to bolster their front court. Talks continue to bring back P.J. Washington, and they’re now zeroing in on Boston’s Grant Williams.

The 6-6 power forward just wrapped up his fourth year with the Celtics. He averaged 8 points and almost 5 rebounds last year. While he’s not a Charlotte native, he did go to high school at Providence Day, where he scored 15 points in his senior year with the team.