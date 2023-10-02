CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – On Monday’s Hornets’ media day, LaMelo Ball explained he’s been working hard on rehabbing his ankle for the 2023-24 season.

When asked about the topic, he said he’s been wearing ankle braces for the first time in his life.

“This summer and stuff, they had me in them, been wearing them and stuff,” Ball said. “I thought it was gonna be a real big deal, but it doesn’t feel too bad.”

LaMelo Ball is in the building.



Says he spent most of the summer rehabbing and stayed in Charlotte for the most part with some trips back to California to see family. pic.twitter.com/6TdiFqvMXD — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 2, 2023

Ball elaborated he’ll wear the braces this season after suffering multiple ankle injuries, most notably his season-ending ankle fracture in February.

“It’s getting better and better,” Ball said about his ankle.

Additionally, Ball expects to wear a ‘high-mid type’ shoe.