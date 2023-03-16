CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Hornets owner Michael Jordan is in ‘serious talks’ to sell a majority stake of the franchise, according to ESPN.

The report says the stake would be sold to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.