(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Two days after the beginning of the free agent negotiating period, the Hornets finally came to terms with Miles Bridges; however, it’s not the long-term deal they were probably hoping for. Instead, ESPN is reporting it’s a one-year deal worth 7.9 million dollars. That means next summer the 6-7 forward out of Michigan State will be an unrestricted free agent and is free to go anywhere that wants to pay him. Of course, Bridges won’t be immediately available for Charlotte this year. He’ll serve a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to domestic battery charges last November. Of course, all of this won’t be official until July 6, when the signing period opens up.

Now it’s been a minute since Bridges played a game in the NBA. He sat out all of last season following the incident with his wife. For his career, Bridges has averaged 13 points and 5 boards per game in four years. However, his stats are trending upward as he posted highs of 20 points and 7 boards in the 2021-2022 season.

With Bridges’ future with the Hornets in question, that then begs the question of whether Charlotte will now try to lock down Kelly Oubre to a long-term deal. That was something that didn’t seem likely when the free-agent negotiating period got underway this week. As in the case with Bridges, Oubre is a restricted free agent, meaning Charlotte has the right to match any offer that comes his way. The 6-6 forward scored 20 points per game last year. A full eight points better than his season average.