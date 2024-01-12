SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Hornets got some much-needed relief Friday night when point guard LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup.

The former All-Star was out since Nov. 26 due to a right ankle injury, but started against the Spurs. Ball is averaging 24.7 points and 8.2 assists per game.

Ball was one of several prominent Hornets players out with injuries. Still sidelined are center Mark Williams, forwards P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward, and guards Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina.

The Hornets bring a 8-27 record into Friday night’s game in San Antonio, having lost 14 of the last 15 games.