CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – To be clear, when they talk about Michael Jordan as the GOAT, they’re not talking about him as an owner.

Jordan’s tenure in Charlotte began with the team in 2006 when he became a minority owner. He took firm control in 2010, becoming the only black majority owner in the NBA.

But the MJ era left much to be desired as the franchise never finished better than 6th in the east. The team went through five head coaches, including two separate stints from Steve Clifford.

They made the playoffs only three times from the moment Jordan became a majority owner, winning only three games and never getting past the first round.

However, Jordan did plenty of good during his 13 years in charge. Three years after becoming the Bobcats’ majority owner, he changed the team’s name back to the Hornets, Charlotte’s first NBA franchise that left for New Orleans over a decade earlier.

Jordan also made several charitable donations here in Charlotte, not two mention funding two medical centers in the Queen City.

Still, when it comes to basketball, Michael Jordan, the owner, failed to live up to the legend of Michael Jordan, the player.

Draft after draft, there were more misses than hits: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in 2012, Cody Zeller the following season, and Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Franchise players never seemed to stick around. The worst departure was Kemba Walker when he left the Hornets for the Boston Celtics after feeling lowballed on a new contract in 2019.

In recent years, Jordan’s interests outside basketball seemed to command most of his attention. Then initial reports of him selling the team surfaced in March, ending an era three months later.