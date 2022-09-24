CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With NBA training camp set to begin next week, Hornets great Kemba Walker is uncertain about where he’ll play next season.



On Saturday, Walker, who still calls Charlotte home, caught up with CSL at a basketball clinic held by Shoot 360, a training facility in North Charlotte.

“I’m a free agent. That’s it,” Walker said.

But he later acknowledged that’s not entirely true.

When the 6-0 point guard was traded from the Knicks to the Pistons on draft night, it was believed Detroit would buy out his contract but that has yet to happen.

“I don’t really know what’s going on with that situation. I’m just waiting until I found out more. I know as much as you guys.”

Walker averaged just over 11 points with New York last year, an eight-point drop from the year before in Boston. However, he still believes he can make an impact wherever he lands.

Over the summer there had been rumors of a reunion in Charlotte with Steve Clifford, however, with a smirk, Walker called them just that. In fact, he says he hasn’t talked to his former coach since he rejoined the team earlier in June. Still, the four-time NBA All-Star would not deny the appeal of a return to the Queen City.

“This is where I started. I love Charlotte. Coach Cliff is a guy who changed my life forever.”