CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Charlotte Hornets announced their 2023-24 preseason schedule Friday.

The Hornets, which have had plenty of off-season news, open the four-game slate with a pair of road contests at Miami and Washington before concluding with two games at Spectrum Center against Oklahoma City and Boston.

The team resigned forward Miles Bridges after a suspension, have the No. 2 overall pick in Brandon Miller and a new ownership group. Here is the full schedule with times and TV information:

Oct. 10 – at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.; Bally Sports Southeast

Oct. 12 – at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.; radio only

Oct. 15 – vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m.; Bally Sports Southeast

Oct. 19 – vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m.; Bally Sports Southeast

Tickets for the Hornets’ two home preseason games will go on sale at a later date.

Bally Sports Southeast will broadcast three of the Hornets’ preseason contests. The games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. All four Hornets preseason games will be broadcast on WFNZ (92.7 FM), the team’s flagship radio station.

The 2023-24 regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date.