CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — ESPN is reporting that the sale of Michael Jordan’s majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors per sources.

If finalized, the deal would end MJ’s 13-year stint as majority owner passing the baton over to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

The deal is estimated to be worth a whopping $3 billion and would go through in the next week or two, ESPN sources say.