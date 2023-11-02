CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled the club’s new City Edition uniforms.

The uniforms will be a combination of the team’s traditional teal collar mixed with the more recent mint and gold-featured uniforms.

“The new uniform combines the team’s iconic teal color with mint and gold accents from recent City Edition uniforms that honor Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s, bringing together the stories of the Hornets and the city of Charlotte as part of the celebration of the team’s 35th Anniversary,” the club said Thursday.

The new fit will be worn in several games this season and debuts on November 14th for Charlotte’s game at Spectrum Center against the Miami Heat. The game is part of the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

The Hornets are off to a 1-3 start following last week’s season-opening 116-110 win over Atlanta at Spectrum Center and will travel to face Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers Saturday night.