(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The old saying goes, “Good things come in threes.”

But the talented twin duo of Amen and Ausar Thompson is a worthy exception.

Standing on the shoulders of fellow Oakland natives Gary Payton, Paul Pierce, and Damian Lillard, the 6-foot-7 guards have developed that hard-nosed mentality that comes with being from the city.

“Guys from Oakland go hard,” said NBA Draft prospect Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite. “Dame goes hard; we go hard. We got a chip on our shoulder, and not a lot of us make it, so it’s good seeing him here.”

Ausar is the more accomplished of the twins, with two Overtime Elite championships, two finals MVPs, and a regular season MVP. He plays more on the wing and has elite athleticism and a great burst to the rim as a finisher.

Meanwhile, Amen could be a better jump shooter but is a top-notch facilitator. It showed in the OTE playoffs as he averaged 9 assists per game alongside his brother during their championship run. His frame, quick first step, and unselfish style of play should translate well to the next level.

Of course, the big question heading into Thursday is which brother will hear their name called first?

It’s something they spend less time thinking about; however, there could be a little wager involved.

“Before the draft, we’re going to do a little bet to see who goes first out of us,” Amen said. “But it hasn’t been too competitive. I feel like we both support each other and give each other tips, so I’m fine if he goes first, and he’s fine if I go first.”

“I know wherever he is, he’s going to be good, and wherever I am, I’m going to be good,” said Ausar Thompson, NBA Draft prospect from Overtime Elite. “We’re not necessarily dependent on each other. I love him to death, but we function perfectly well without each other.”

While there is a lot of buzz surrounding Victor Wembanyama, Scott Henderson, and Brandon Miller, the Thompson twins are out to prove that this class is full of talent.

“I’m just trying to prove that it’s not top three or it’s not only three [guys],” Ausar said. “It’s more than three for sure. And if there’s three, I’m that three; I’m one of them.”