DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have made NBA history.

Detroit became the league’s first team to lose 27 straight games in a season, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. The Pistons are 2-28 on the season, with one of their wins coming against the Hornets.

The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing them their 26th consecutive defeat to match the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

Detroit no longer shares the unwanted mark.