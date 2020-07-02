Tara's Neighborhood FORKast

Forecast

Clear

Charlotte

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Statesville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Belmont

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Concord

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Ballantyne

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Fort Mill

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rock Hill

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Boone

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

