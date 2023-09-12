CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in north Charlotte that left a victim dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Monday night near 8300 Highlander Court. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no motive given in the shooting or mention of suspects at this time and this remains an active investigation.

CSI, CFD, Medic, operations command, and victim services were among the department’s that responded to the scene. Det. Planty is the lead on the case.