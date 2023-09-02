CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a fire at a west Charlotte home, according to Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC).

Midland Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the home in the 9000 block of Faires Road around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

The fire was controlled in less than an hour; however, one person lost their lives, according to Medic.

Officials say one firefighter and one other person were taken to Atrium Main with serous injures. An additional firefighter was cared for by EMS on scene but was not taken to the hospital.

In total, five fire departments responded to the fire. The Robinson Volunteer Fire and Rescue was the department in charge.