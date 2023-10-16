LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A police chase last Friday that reached more than 100 mph ended in Mint Hill when a suspect was arrested for a stolen firearm.

Just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers with Locust Police Department allegedly observed the driver of a white Buick committing an “unsafe movement” and driving recklessly on West Main Street.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Ron Smith Jr. of Charlotte, the suspect reportedly eluded the officer, taking off towards Mecklenburg County. While driving along N.C. 24-27, officers said Smith’s vehicle exceeded 100 mph.

After entering Mecklenburg County, the 16-mile chase proceeded to Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. That’s when officers say Smith’s vehicle struck landscaping rocks on the roadside at a high rate of speed, thereby disabling his vehicle.

Smith then left his car, and attempted to flee on foot, officers said, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Officers said Smith had minor injuries from the vehicle crash and refused further medical treatment. No other uninvolved vehicles or individuals suffered any damage or injury.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a stolen firearm and 7 grams of marijuana. Smith was charged with:

Felony flee to elude arrest,

Possession of a stolen firearm,

Carrying a concealed weapon,

Possession of marijuana,

Possession of drug paraphernalia and

Driving while license revoked.

He was booked into the Stanly County Jail with a $25,000 bond.