BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A teenager is dead after a shooting on New Year’s Day, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officials said Jerrieme Washington was playing video games inside his home on Castle Rock Road when he was struck.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, BCSO received a report of shots fired in the area of Pulaski Drive. Deputies learned that gunfire erupted outside the home on Castle Rock Road, striking the residence, a vehicle in the driveway and the teen.

“The call from Castle Rock Road was a mother reporting that her child had been shot,” said Maj. Angela Viens, BCSO spokesperson. “We responded, lifesaving efforts were in progress when we got there, we continued in. The child was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

BCSO said his mom and older brother were inside the home when the shooting happened but were not hurt.

Deputies say they’re not sure what led up to the shooting and have no description of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

Some neighbors WSAV spoke to said they were saddened and upset. They said the Washingtons are a good family and didn’t deserve to lose Jerrieme.

“Michelle with her 14-year-old baby. She can’t go visit him. She’s got to go to a gravesite,” said Valeria Richardson. “She can not hug her baby anymore. She can not kiss her baby anymore. She cannot go to the movies with her baby anymore. She cannot cook the special dinner for her baby anymore.”

Richardson leads the non-profit Beaufort County Awareness Group. She knows what it’s like to lose a loved one to gun violence. Her son Mario was gunned down in 2009. Since then, she’s been advocating for families who’s loved ones have had their lives stolen from them.

On Christmas, just two miles from the Washington’s home a man and women were shot inside their car. These kinds of stories are all too familiar to Richardson.

“It has to stop,” Richardson said. “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired of going to these young people’s funerals.”

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 843-524-2777 or if you want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1110.