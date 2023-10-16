WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A major vehicle crash left two people dead and four others seriously injured in southern Wake County near Willow Spring Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. along Old Stage Road just north of Barbour Store Road, which is east of Fuquay Varina, according to a news release from Sgt. Eric Mellott of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened as a 2022 GMC Acadia was traveling south on Old Stage Road while a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north on the same road, according to the news release.

The driver of the Acadia went left of center and into the path of the Suburban, causing a head-on collision, Mellott said.

Angela Long Hinton, 53, of Willow Springs, who was driving the Acadia, died at WakeMed in Raleigh, the news release said.

Gilberto Villagomez Galvan, 25, of Angier, the driver of the Suburban, also died at WakeMed, according to Mellott.

Four passengers in Galvan’s SUV were also taken to WakeMed for treatment — some of them with serious injuries.

Hinton was the only person in the Acadia.

All occupants of both SUVs were restrained and speed was not believed to be a factor, Mellott said. Possible impairment is still under investigation, he said.

Old Stage Road was closed in the area, which is also near Mt. Pleasant Church Road, for about three hours.

Several first responders were dispatched to the scene including five EMS units.

The road reopened just after 4:45 p.m.