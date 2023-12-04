CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot during an incident at a bar in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident before sunrise Monday at Playground nightclub off Freedom Drive. Two patients were transported to area medical centers, one with life-threatening injuries and one with serious injuries.

It is unclear at this time what the circumstances were regarding the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and will have more details once they come into the newsroom.