ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Two people were killed during a chase early Saturday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Dodge Challenger when a chase ensued.

Officers said the car matched the description of a vehicle occupied by a suspect fleeing the scene of an assault that occurred downtown.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, officers said they lost sight of the vehicle.

During the search, police later located the vehicle down an embankment on Hilliard Avenue. Two occupants were trapped in the car.

Officers attempted to render aid to the trapped occupants, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Darriann Chantel Waters and the passenger as 30-year-old Maurice Dijon Jones.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officers said the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and will assist in the review.

The crash remains under investigation by the Asheville Police Department.