APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex confirmed Monday night that two women who were shot on Brussells Drive in Apex earlier in the day have died.

The call about gunfire came to police in just after 3 p.m. On arrival, police said they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds and heard additional gunshots.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday, police said the two women later died. Police also said a dog at the crime scene had been shot and also died.

Officers are in an Apex neighborhood to investigate a shooting that injured two women. (Harrison Grubb/CBS 17)

The gunshots were traced to the 1600 block of Brussels Drive where officers encountered the shooting suspect, police said. Without any further injuries or gunfire, officers took the suspect into custody.

Harry Hardman of Apex is the suspect in the deadly shooting and was being booked into Wake County Jail Monday night, according to a news release from Apex police.

The shooting suspect in Apex police custody after the shooting Monday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Tim McKay.

He is facing charges of two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty, police said.

After the shooting, police said the two women received immediate medical attention and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said there is no reason to believe there are any additional suspects or any ongoing threats to the public.

Officers are in an Apex neighborhood to investigate a shooting that injured two women. (Harrison Grubb/CBS 17)

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

As of 4 p.m., at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were lining the residential street, some blocking an entrance to the neighborhood. Several lines of police tape were blocking off the area of the investigation.