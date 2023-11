CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 3,000-plus people lost power near the Steele Creek community Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy reported that the outage occurred around 3:36 a.m. and was caused by an ‘object coming into contact with our power lines,’ the power company said. About 3,500 customers have been impacted by the outage.

The outage was restored by 7 a.m.