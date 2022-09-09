SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five people have been arrested after shots were fired at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the five also confessed to several burglaries and shootings in the Spartanburg area.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted an SUV near the corner of Hayne Street and Spring Street around 2 a.m. which had been stolen from the parking garage at the Marriott hotel in downtown Spartanburg on August 30.

The sheriff’s office said a chase began after the driver refused to stop.

Deputies said two people inside the SUV began shooting at them in the area of Spartanburg Industrial Road.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire during the chase.

The chase ended when deputies said the SUV stopped at a café on Howard Street in the city of Spartanburg and everyone inside the vehicle ran.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators said those three confessed to their involvement and identified the two other suspects. Those two were arrested later Thursday and also confessed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the five also confessed to shootings at two separate apartment complexes in Spartanburg on Tuesday and a robbery and shooting at an apartment complex in the county on Sunday.

In addition, deputies said they also confessed to a burglary at the Smart Cash Pawn Shop in the Whitney community on Tuesday along with an attempted burglary at the Camp Croft Trading Company, a burglary at Apple Auto Rental on Venture Drive, and a burglary at the Subway on Southport Road a short time before the chase.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 18-year-old Kanye Cromer-Hines, 20-year-old Walter Long, III, 20-year-old Dorian Petty, 17-year-old Nyjawon Williams, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

All five are charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Long was also charged with failure to stop while Petty and Williams were each charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators said one of the weapons from the chase shooting was stolen from the pawn shop burglary in Whitney while the other was stolen in the city of Spartanburg.

Williams was also charged with malicious damage after the sheriff’s office said he vandalized one of their interrogation rooms.

The four adults will appear before a magistrate judge Friday morning for a bond hearing. The juvenile suspect was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.