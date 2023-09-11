LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Fire people were arrested Friday night after shots were fired in a parking lot during the Lumberton Senior High School football game, police said.

Officers who were inside the stadium providing security during the game responded to the area of the shooting, police said. Other officers responding to the stadium saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and began what turned out to be a short pursuit.

An 18-year-old and four male juveniles were arrested after the chase, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but two vehicles were hit by bullets, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police Sgt. Brent Chavis at 910-671-3845. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted.

Lumberton Coach Dennis McFatten expressed his feelings on the incident.

“Senior night ends with my coaches and players laying on the field. Coaches shielding and comforting others. My coaches have kids, I have kids. Pastor at the pregame said he doesn’t know one man that would sacrifice their life for anyone, and I seen a couple tonight. We must win off the field.”