DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day in Durham, according to police.

At 2 p.m., police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard, which is a Subway restaurant, in reference to a drive-by shooting.

After arriving, police found four adults and one juvenile shot. The juvenile and one of the adults were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the three other adults sustained non-life threatening injuries. All five victims are in stable condition.

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Witnesses on-scene described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored older model Honda sedan.

The area of the shooting is in the parking lot of a shopping center near the North Miami Boulevard intersection with Holloway Street.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 Ext 29248 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.