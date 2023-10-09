RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people have been arrested after finding drugs and guns in a Rockingham residence, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, investigators used a search warrant at a residence on Westwood Drive after complaints that people were selling illegal narcotics.
During the search, officials found 422 grams of heroin, 13 dosage units of amphetamine salt, 47 dosage units of oxycodone, two handguns, one rifle, suboxone strips, $12,420 and drug paraphernalia used to package narcotics.
Quincy Delyn Mahar, 44, of the residence, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $225,000 secure bond. He is charged with:
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- Simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Chasity Perkins Mahar, 39, of the residence, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond. She is charged with:
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of Schedule I controlled
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
Ronald Lee Mundy, 37, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond. He is charged with:
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance
William Jacob Goins, 33, was processed and released on a $1,000 unsecure bond. He is charged with:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Amy Hogan, 47, was processed and released on a $10,000 unsecure bond. She is charged with:
- Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia