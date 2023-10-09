RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people have been arrested after finding drugs and guns in a Rockingham residence, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, investigators used a search warrant at a residence on Westwood Drive after complaints that people were selling illegal narcotics.

During the search, officials found 422 grams of heroin, 13 dosage units of amphetamine salt, 47 dosage units of oxycodone, two handguns, one rifle, suboxone strips, $12,420 and drug paraphernalia used to package narcotics.

Quincy Delyn Mahar, 44, of the residence, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $225,000 secure bond. He is charged with:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Chasity Perkins Mahar, 39, of the residence, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond. She is charged with:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule I controlled

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Ronald Lee Mundy, 37, is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond. He is charged with:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to sell or distribute heroin

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance

William Jacob Goins, 33, was processed and released on a $1,000 unsecure bond. He is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Amy Hogan, 47, was processed and released on a $10,000 unsecure bond. She is charged with: