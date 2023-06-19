GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police say six people were shot and one has died after a dispute that happened just before midnight in Greenville.

Officers responded to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of West 6th Street for the report of gunshots. They found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene. Five others were confirmed injured after being shot. They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center, each with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were still investigating the incident Monday morning. They believe the shots were exchanged between two groups of people in a dispute.

Shooting in Greenville before midnight Sunday (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

No names have been released by Greenville police. The ages of those injured were between 15-64, officials said.

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls released a video statement regarding the incident. Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said there would not be additional updates until Tuesday because of Juneteenth.