CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire officials say a heat lamp on a dog box caused a Cherryville house fire on Thursday.

Four fire departments (Tryonota, Hughs Pond, Ag Center, and Crouse) responded when a neighbor called for help. Officials say no one was at the St. Marks Church Road home at the time of the fire.

Photos courtesy of Ag Center Fire Department

Gaston County Office of Emergency Management & Fire Services (GCOEMFS) investigated the fire and estimated $75,000 in damages to the house.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) and Gaston County Police Department