CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say excessive speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal Tuesday night crash on Park Road.

Authorities say they responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Park Road Tuesday night around 10:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front-end damage and a 2015 Toyota Camry with extensive passenger-side damage. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte Fire officials also attended to the scene.

Emergency personnel determined that 44-year-old Joseph Richard Wash died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

During their investigation, detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search determined that the Toyota was traveling north on Park Road and attempted a left-hand turn onto Birnen Drive. They say the Jeep was traveling south on Park Road at a high speed and struck the passenger side of the Toyota.

Authorities determined that 43-year-old Lamar Antoine Redfern caused the accident and operated the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Detectives obtained warrants against Mr. Redfern for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Reckless Driving.

After his hospital discharge, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will take Redfern into custody.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case should call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.