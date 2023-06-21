CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All three northbound lanes on I-77 have been shut down due to a wreck just outside of Uptown Charlotte, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred by Remount Road and Exit 8 around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway and the scene was not expected to be cleared until at least 8:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up all the way to Tyvola and Arrowood.

Medic said one patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Queen City News is en route to the scene and we’ll have more information as it develops.