RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of guns seized in schools across the U.S. is soaring. Earlier this week, Cumberland County deputies recovered a loaded handgun in a student’s backpack at a high school in Hope Mills.

Authorities said the juvenile brought a 9-millimeter to Gray’s Creek High School on Tuesday. After searching the student’s car, deputies found an extended magazine with five rounds, marijuana, and a drug scale.

“We receive so many anonymous reports and those reports help us keep our students and staff safe,” Lindsay Whitley, Associate Superintendent at Cumberland County Schools said.

Whitley said a tip through Cumberland County Schools’ anonymous tip website called “Say Something” is how they got notified about the gun.

“Someone had the courage when they saw something that looked off, they reported that,” he said.

This link on Cumberland County Schools’ website links people to the “Say Something Reporting Tool.” It takes you to a website that’s used by many schools across North Carolina. It’s an easy and confidential way to report safety concerns to individual school districts.

“School administrators receive the updates from the system. Our safety and security office receives it. In partnership with law enforcement, we can share that information as well. I think it’s important for our families to know that we take the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously,” Whitley said.

As for the Gray’s Creek student, the case is now with the Department of Juvenile Justice.