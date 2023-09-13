Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder in Chester County. Credit: Chester County Sheriff’s Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is wanted for murder in the Great Falls area, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder happened Tuesday off of Old Winnsboro Road in Chester County.

Zyterrion Jamal White, 25, is considered armed and dangerous. He was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, officials said.

These incidents occurred in Lancaster County, SC, on July 9, 2021. White was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, 2022.

Chester officials say White was released on bond on May 20, 2022 and has since been monitored with an electronic ankle device.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

White is described as 5’9″ black male weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where White may be is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433.