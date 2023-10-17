WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ashe County Sheriff deputies say a man suffered a gunshot wound Monday night at a Beaver Creek home.

Authorities say Travis Kent Casimir was shot in the chest area Monday night around 9:16 p.m. in a home.

A female caller, Jena Shalane Barajas, said Casimir was in her home with a gunshot wound. West Jefferson officers arrived at 9:21 p.m., with deputies reaching the scene soon after.

Ashe County medics worked with the male subject and transported him to Ashe Memorial Hospital at 9:38 p.m.

Hospital personnel sent Casimir to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for additional treatment. Deputies learned Casimir will have multiple surgeries for treatment.

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating and working the scene. There are no charges at this time.