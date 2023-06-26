ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Asheboro Police Department is investigating after several people were shot in Asheboro on Saturday night.

At around 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 800 block of Salem Court after getting a report of gunshots in the area.

While officers were en route, they discovered that multiple people had been shot.

At the scene, police found three gunshot victims. All three victims were taken by EMS to a local hospital. Another victim later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.

Investigators say that one victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the second victim was shot in the abdomen and the third victim was shot in the leg. The extent of the fourth victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

Police say there is no update on the condition of any of the victims. There is also no suspect information available at this time.

The APD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Det. D. Kivett at (336) 626-1300, Ext. 2109.