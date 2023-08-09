(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce released the average private-sector wages for all 100 counties in North Carolina for 2023.

Officials said the wages were calculated with data from Q3 2021 through Q2 of 2022.

The counties are grouped by economic development tier, the NC Dept. of Commerce explained.

Highest Average Wage 2023: Local counties

Mecklenburg County- $80,349 Iredell County- $64,433 Union County- $53,593

Those three counties rank second, fourth, and ninth in the state, respectively.

Lowest Average Wage 2023: Local counties

Avery County- $38,255 Alexander County- $39,975 Ashe County- 40,142

Those three counties rank 89, 80, and 79 in the state, respectively.

The average wage for the counties in our viewing area is $47,837, compared to the average wage of $62,248 for all of North Carolina. That’s a difference of $14,411.

Counties in our area saw an average wage increase of $3,519 from 2022, compared to an average increase of $4,322 for all NC counties.

All 100 North Carolina counties except one (Pamlico) saw a wage increase in 2023.

Click here to see the full list of 2023 average wages by county.