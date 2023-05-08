RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Keeping Spongy moths apart may help your allergies in the long run.

Avery and Caldwell counties are among five areas that the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will start treating for spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth, infestations in June.

The spraying will help human allergies as well as prevent tree death.

Treatments are weather dependent and may start as early as the end of May and could continue through June 20.

The other three counties are Currituck County, Dare County, and Rockingham County. Nationwide, the invasive moth can be found in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

“We have a total of six blocks and 13,937 acres to treat,” Sara Lalk said.

The NCDA & CS Forest Health Research Operations manager said officials notified homeowners in those counties and treatment back in February.

“We plan to start on May 31 in Currituck and Dare counties, followed by treatment in Rockingham County. We will then start treatment of Avery and Caldwell counties on June 12, adding or subtracting a few days to cover possible weather delays.”

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Treatment takes to the air

The plan has some hi-tech aircraft involvement too.

Before normal spongy moth mating periods, low-altitude fixed-wing aircraft will disperse SPLAT Gypsy Moth-Organic Mating Disruption infused with the naturally occurring spongy moth pheromone.

The formula causes a decrease in mating success and reduces the spongy moth population. The pheromone is not harmful to humans, animals, or plants. It will not affect other insect species.

According to wildlife officials, Spongy moths feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods.

Severe infestations often lead to tree death. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. The caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions in areas with high-density spongy moth populations.

NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. The North Carolina treatment will be part of a joint effort with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

For more information or to request treatment notification via text or email, click here or contact NCDA&CS at 800-206-9333.