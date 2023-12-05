FOX – A rare 1914 baseball trading card showing American sports legend Babe Ruth when he was still a bambino netted $7.2 million at auction on Sunday night.

Ruth, then age 19, played for his hometown Baltimore Orioles when they were a member of the International League. He made his Major League Baseball debut later that same 1914 season for the Boston Red Sox.

“It’s the second-highest price ever realized at auction for a trading card and the third-highest price ever paid for a trading card,” Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions of New Jersey, told FOX Business.

