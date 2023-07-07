RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County Sheriff deputies say they charged a woman Thursday who attempted to damage a Cliffside funeral home.

Officials say Blacksburg resident Misty Danielle Collins is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Collins faces charges of breaking and/or entering, misdemeanor larceny, and injury to real property.

She was allegedly caught on surveillance video recently attempting to damage the Eggers Funeral Home outside Mooresboro, N.C.

Rutherford County law enforcement will bring Collins to back to the county at some point.